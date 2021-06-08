Govt revises COVID-19 vaccine prices for Pvt hospitals: Covishield at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410

J&K village becomes first in India to vaccinate adult population fully against COVID-19

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 08: Union Health Ministry on Tuesday capped charges for administration of Covishield at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 in private hospitals, based on the prices currently declared by vaccine manufacturers.

A government statement also showed the 5 per cent GST rates imposed on the vaccine doses: Rs 30 for Covishield, Rs 60 for Covaxin and Rs 47.40-47 for Sputnik V.

"The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charges. State governments may monitor the price being so charged," it said.