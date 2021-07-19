Govt readies big legislative agenda ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

New Delhi, July 19: The government has readied a big agenda ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament as the Opposition looks to corner the Centre over a number of issues that include the management of COVID-19.

"A dysfunctional Parliament adds to the prevailing gloom and hence, all sections of the House should ensure a smooth and productive session as it offers an opportunity to address the concerns of the people affected by Covid-19," Vice President, Venkaiah said according to ANI following a meeting with various leaders of the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi said that the Centre has identified 29 bills including six ordinances replacing bills and two items of financial business for the session. The Session would conclude on August 13.

On Sunday following a meeting with leaders of all parties, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that the government is ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues in Parliament. The PM told the floor leaders that acceding to the traditions of the country, issues concerning the people should be raised amicably and the government should be allowed to respond to these discussions.

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 9:12 [IST]