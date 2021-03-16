YouTube
    Govt privatising profit & nationalising loss, says Rahul Gandhi; supports bank strike

    New Delhi, Mar 16: Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that selling public sector banks to "cronies" will compromise the country''s financial security. He also accused the government of "privatising profit" and "nationalising loss".

    "Government of India (GOI) is privatising profit and nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India''s financial security," Gandhi tweeted.

    The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the protesting bank employees, who are on a two-day strike against alleged privatisation of public sector banks.

    Bank strike Day 2: PSB bank services hit, unions warn may go on like farm stir

    "I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees," he said on Twitter.

    The bank strike, led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country, continued for day-two on Tuesday.

    Customers will be inconvenienced to get services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, remittance services. Government transactions related to treasury as well as business transactions will also be impacted.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 11:13 [IST]
