Govt orders probe after Indigo flight catches fire moments before take-off in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 29: The government has ordered an investigation into an incident in which an IndiGo flight was grounded at Delhi airport after sparks were noticed in the aircraft on Friday.

"Concerned officials at @DGCAIndia have been directed to look into this and furnish a report at the earliest," tweeted the Civil Aviation Ministry.

"On Oct 28 IndiGo A320-Ceo aircraft VT-IFM operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bengaluru) was involved in reject takeoff as Engine 2 Fail warning came. A loud bang was heard. The fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. The aircraft returned to the bay. It has been grounded for inspection," said DGCA.

"A detailed investigation will be carried out by DGCA to ascertain the cause and suitable follow-up action shall be taken," it said.

On Camera: Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Delhi airport after wing catches fire

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight (6E-2131) with 184 people on board, was on Friday grounded at Delhi airport after a suspected spark was reported in the aircraft. The incident took place at around 10 pm.

The A320 aircraft was taxiing and an emergency was declared due to suspected fire in one of the engines. The aircraft had to return to the bay.

In a statement, IndiGo said the aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bengaluru experienced an engine stall during take off roll.

''The take off was aborted and the aircraft safely returned to the bay. All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft,'' the statement said.

Story first published: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 8:39 [IST]