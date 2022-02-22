Govt orders blocking of “Punjab Politics TV”, its apps and website for links with pro-Khalistani group

Govt orders blocking of “Punjab Politics TV”, apps and website for links with pro-Khalistani group

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 22: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered blocking of apps, the website, and social media accounts of "Punjab Politics TV" for allegedly having links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), the government said in a statement.

Photo Credit:

"The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has ordered blocking of apps, website, and social media accounts of foreign-based "Punjab Politics TV" having close links with Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organization that has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," I&B Ministry said in a statement.

Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on 18th February to block the digital media resources of "Punjab Politics TV", it said.

"The contents of the blocked apps, website, and social media accounts had the potential to incite communal disharmony and separatism; and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, and public order. It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections," statement added.

The Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity, the statement claimed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 13:05 [IST]