    Govt notifies delimitation commission for J&K, four NE states

    New Delhi, Mar 07: The Law Ministry has notified the delimitation commission for Jammu and Kashmir. It has also notified similar commissions for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Nagaland.

    The three member commission will be headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice Ranjana Desai. Election commissioner, Sushil Chandra has been nominated as a representative to Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora. The election commissioner of the state or Union Territory will be the third member of the commission.

    It may be recalled that on August 5 2019, Union Home Minister, while announcing the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into a UT had said that delimitation of assembly constituencies of the erstwhile state would be carried out on the basis of the 2011 census.

    It must be noted that 24 seats in Jammu and Kashmir always remain vacant as they are allowed to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The reorganisation Act says that the Lok Sabha will have five seats from the UT of J&K and Ladakh will have one seat.

    The delimitation exercise in Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh is being held after President of India, Ramnath Kovind cleared the decks for the resumption of the exercise.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 7:36 [IST]
