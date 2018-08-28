  • search

Govt moved 5 crore people out of poverty in four years, says Modi

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government has moved five crore people out of poverty in four years, and emphasized that the Centre is committed to bringing those left behind in the development race into the mainstream.

    Interacting with BJP's office-bearers and party workers of his constituency, Varanasi, Modi said everyone in the city is now associated with the ongoing movement for development.

    Talking about preparations for the next Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi in January 2019, he sought cooperation and support of all people in the holy city to make the event a success, the BJP said in a statement issued today. Emphasising the role of party workers in expanding the reach of his government's welfare schemes, Modi said it is their responsibility to ensure that all central flagship programmes reach their targeted beneficiaries.

    "The BJP government is committed to bring those in the mainstream who were left behind in the race for development. In last four years, five crore people were moved out of poverty," Modi was quoted as saying in the BJP statement. He said India today is moving forward on both scale and speed, and the BJP-led government at the Centre has carried out development works which were not done in past 67 years.

    Modi also urged party workers in Varanasi to make the campaign 'Swachhta Hi Seva' a grand success.

    PTI 

    narendra modi poverty

