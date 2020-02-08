  • search
    Govt is completely immune to 'karo-na virus': Shashi Tharoor over Centre’s 'implementation record'

    New Delhi, Feb 08: The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor attacking the Centre over its 'implementation record', has said that the centre is completely immune to the 'karo-na virus'.

    The Congress leader took on to Twitter and wrote, "It is clear the government's implementation record is so disastrous because they are completely immune to the karo-na virus."

    The tweet came days after his February 4 Lok Sabha speech, where he gave a sarcastically referring to Centre's flagship schemes such as- 'Start-up India', 'Make in India' and 'Skill India', he said, "Name your government schemes Sit Down India, Shut Down India and Shut Up India."

    Resolutions against CAA 'political gesture', states hardly have any role: Shashi Tharoor

    He also invoked the flying ban on Kunal Kamra in the Lok Sabha speech saying that lip service was paid to 'Skill India', 'Digital India' and 'Start-up India'. But there was no mention of 'Stand-up India'.

