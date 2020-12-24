YouTube
    Govt invites farmers for talks again at a time and date of the union’s choosing

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The Union Government on Thursday wrote to the farmers' union once again inviting them for the sixth round of talks. The government in its letter said that the talks could be held at a date and time of the farmers' choosing.

    The letter comes a day after the protesting farmers rejected its earlier proposal in this regard. The farmers said that no talks will take place till the government draws up a new agenda.

    The letter is signed by Vivek Aggarwal, joint secretary in the agriculture ministry. The letter refers to the letter sent by the farmers's union to the government on Wednesday, rejecting the earlier proposal.

    The government reiterated the government's commitment to reach a logical conclusion to all the issues raised by the farmers. The government added that it was critical for the government to keep the negotiations open with the farmers. The government has respectfully and with an open mind held several rounds of talks and has proposed to hold the next round of talks at the connivence of the farmers' unions, the letter also said.

    I would once again like to stress that the government has spoken to you with an open mind on the issues raised.

      Congress leaders march to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody|Oneindia News

      The government is ready to do so in future as well. Please let us know the date and time as convenient to you, for the next round of talks. The discussions will take place at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, with a ministerial-level committee, the letter further said.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 24, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
