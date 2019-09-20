  • search
Trending ISRO E-Cigarettes
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt investing LIC money in loss-making firms, shattering people's trust: Priyanka

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 20: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that the Modi government was "shattering" people's trust in LIC by investing the state-run insurance firm's money in loss-making companies.

    Priyanka Gandhi

    Taking to Twitter, she also tagged a media report which claimed that LIC has suffered losses of Rs 57,000 crore in just two and a half months.

    "LIC is another name for trust in India. Common people invest their hard earned money in LIC for future security, but the BJP government is investing LIC money in loss-making companies, shattering their trust," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

    "What kind of a policy is this that has become only a loss-making policy?" she said. The Congress on Wednesday had accused the government of "sacrificing" public money by investing in loss-making public sector units and said it was using the LIC as an instrument to meet its ends.

    Senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken had cited an RBI report and claimed that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has doubled its investment in "risky" public sector undertakings in the last five years from Rs 11.94 lakh crore to Rs 22.64 lakh crore.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue