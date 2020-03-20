Govt introduces WhatsApp chatbot to solve your queries over coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 20: The Government of India has recently launched an official chatbot on popular instant messaging app WhatsApp for any queries that you may have about the novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The WhatsApp Chatbot is called MyGov Corona Helpdesk and is available to all WhatsApp users.

You just need to save the number 9013151515 in the contacts list on your phone and then send a message to this bot on WhatsApp to get a response for your query. The responses that this bot will generate will be automated, the idea being to clarify and provide correct information about most queries that people may have about this fast spreading illness.

MyGov Corona Helpdesk: How to use?

Save the number ' 9013151515 ' to your smartphone

' to your smartphone Once the number is saved, open WhatsApp

Send a message to the number so that you can receive automated responses to your queries