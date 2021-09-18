Up to Rs 2,000 crore benefit for aviation sector; Six more aiports to be auctioned

Govt hikes domestic flight capacity to 85%

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Civil Aviation ministry said that airlines will be able to sell seats up to 85 per cent of their capacity, up from 72.5 per cent. The ministry also increased the minimum and maximum limits on fares.

Fare band will be applicable only for 15 days, airlines are not required to stick to the fare band for the remaining 15 days of the month.

