Govt gives final notice to Twitter for compliance with new IT rules

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 05: The government has decided to send a "final and firm" communication to Twitter asking them to comply with existing law, failing which "resultant consequences as enjoined in law shall follow".

"Twitter is hereby given one last notice to immediately comply with the Rules, failing which the exemption from liability available under section 79 of the IT Act, 2000 shall stand withdrawn and Twitter shall be liable for consequences as per the IT Act and other penal laws of India," the government said.

The move cames amid an escalating standoff with the platform between Twitter and the government following the brief removal of the "blue tick" verification badge from the personal account of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu since it had not been logged into for six months.