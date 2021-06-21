More than 30 BJP workers killed in attacks made by TMC in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Do not come back: TMC slams West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar who is visiting Delhi

Explained: Can Mukul Roy be disqualified as MLA for jumping from BJP to TMC

Govt gives 30 days to ex-WB chief secy Alapan Bandyopadhyay to submit his defence to explain failure to report

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 21: The Centre has initiated major penalty proceedings against former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for alleged misconduct and misbehavior, officials said on Monday.

Bandyopadhyay, now an adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been asked to reply to a "memorandum", within 30 days, sent to him by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) mentioning the charges, they said.

The former chief secretary has been warned of major penalty proceedings that allows the central government to withhold pension or gratuity, or both, either in full or in part, the officials said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 19:10 [IST]