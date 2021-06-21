YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus International Yoga Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Govt gives 30 days to ex-WB chief secy Alapan Bandyopadhyay to submit his defence to explain failure to report

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 21: The Centre has initiated major penalty proceedings against former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for alleged misconduct and misbehavior, officials said on Monday.

    Centre initiates major disciplinary proceedings against ex-WB chief secy Alapan Bandyopadhyay, asks him to sub

    Bandyopadhyay, now an adviser to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been asked to reply to a "memorandum", within 30 days, sent to him by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) mentioning the charges, they said.

    The former chief secretary has been warned of major penalty proceedings that allows the central government to withhold pension or gratuity, or both, either in full or in part, the officials said.

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, June 21, 2021, 19:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X