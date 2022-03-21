Govt formation: Newly elected BJP MLAs to meet today to elect Goa, Uttarakhand CMs

Who will be next CM of Goa? BJP to decide today when to stake claim to form govt in state

New Delhi, Mar 21: The newly-elected BJP MLAs in Goa will meet today to elect their leader. BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade said, the Legislature Party meeting will be held at 4 pm, which will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state.

After the meeting, Party leaders will meet Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai and stake the claim to form a new government, Tanavade said. He said, party's central observer Narendra Singh Tomar and co-observer L Murugan, Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadanavis, desk in-charge C T Ravi will be present at the Legislature party meeting.

Mr Tanavade said, the date of swearing-in will be decided after meeting the Governor. He said, a grand swearing-in ceremony will be held between March 23 and 25.

BJP has 20 MLAs in the 40-member assembly and enjoys the support of three Independents and two MLAs of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Meanwhile, Newly-elected BJP MLAs of Uttarakhand will also meet in Dehradun today to elect their leader, who will be the next chief minister of the state. BJP has stormed back to power for an unprecedented second successive term in the hill state. The BJP legislative party will meet in the evening after the MLAs have taken the oath as members of the state assembly. Party's Central observers and union ministers Rajnath Singh Minakshi Lekhi will arrive in Dehradun today to attend the meeting.

The decision to convene the meeting was taken after state BJP leaders including caretaker chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and Trivendra Singh Rawat among others, met the party's central leadership at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi yesterday. BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh were also present at the meeting.

Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 8:43 [IST]