    Govt can't go in hiding after such assaults, has to answer: Kharge on Rajouri suicide attack

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the Centre over the terrorist attack on an army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the government can't go in hiding after such assaults and will have to answer.

    Two terrorists carried out a 'fidayeen' attack on an Army camp in Jammu's Rajouri district in the early hours of Thursday, killing three soldiers. Both attackers were gunned down in the four-hour firefight that followed.

    "Saddened to learn about another dastardly terrorist attack in Rajouri, J&K claiming the lives of our brave soldiers," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge said. "My humble tributes to the martyrs who gave up their life protecting our country. The GOI can't go in hiding after such assaults on our people. They have to answer!" he said on Twitter.

    According to officials and eye-witnesses, the first gunshot was heard around 2 am when the terrorists attempted to breach the external fence of the camp located at Paragal. The attack, which came four days ahead of Independence Day, marks the return of 'fidayeen' (suicide attackers) to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 15:52 [IST]
    X