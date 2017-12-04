Govt calls inputs for White Paper on Data Protection

The Government of India has invited inputs from people to ensure the growth of a safe and secure Digital India. 'White Paper of the Committee of Experts on Data Protection Framework for India' headed by Justice B.N. Srikrishna will Incorporate citizens' ideas in the document.
The Committee of Experts has been to study various issues relating to data protection in India, make specific suggestions on principles underlying a data protection bill and draft such a bill. The objective is to "ensure the growth of the digital economy while keeping personal data of citizens secure and protected."
People can share their ideas under four different parts:
- Scope and Exemptions
- Grounds of Processing, Obligation on Entities and Individual Rights
- Regulation and Enforcement
- General Comments
Who is on the expert committee?
Chairman
Justice B.N. Srikrishna
Members
Smt. Aruna Sundararajan
Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey
Dr. Ajay Kumar
Prof. Rajat Moona
Dr. Gulshan Rai
Prof. Rishikesha Krishnan
Dr. Arghya Sengupta
Smt. Rama Vedashree
The submission made through the Web Form is preferred. The deadline for submission of responses is 31st December 2017. Click here: https://innovate.mygov.in/data-protection-in-india/
