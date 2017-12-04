Govt calls inputs for White Paper on Data Protection

The Government of India has invited inputs from people to ensure the growth of a safe and secure Digital India. 'White Paper of the Committee of Experts on Data Protection Framework for India' headed by Justice B.N. Srikrishna will Incorporate citizens' ideas in the document.

The Committee of Experts has been to study various issues relating to data protection in India, make specific suggestions on principles underlying a data protection bill and draft such a bill. The objective is to "ensure the growth of the digital economy while keeping personal data of citizens secure and protected."

People can share their ideas under four different parts:

Scope and Exemptions

Grounds of Processing, Obligation on Entities and Individual Rights

Regulation and Enforcement

General Comments

Who is on the expert committee?

Chairman

Justice B.N. Srikrishna

Members

Smt. Aruna Sundararajan

Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey

Dr. Ajay Kumar

Prof. Rajat Moona

Dr. Gulshan Rai

Prof. Rishikesha Krishnan

Dr. Arghya Sengupta

Smt. Rama Vedashree

The submission made through the Web Form is preferred. The deadline for submission of responses is 31st December 2017. Click here: https://innovate.mygov.in/data-protection-in-india/

OneIndia News