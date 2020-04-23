  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Governor questions Bengal govt’s red carpet to WHO team

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 23: West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankar has fired another salvo at the West Bengal government over the red carpet treatment for a World Health Organisation team.

    He also asked the government about the outcome of the visit. "Urge @MamataOfficial to ensure seamless way forward for Central Teams. Concerned at Rebuff to Central Teams.

    Governor questions Bengal govt’s red carpet to WHO team
    West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

    Red Carpet visit of WHO to East Midnapur and Bishnupur. What outcome and gain of WHO visit? Declare! Time to take to Constitution. Let concerned handle Mikes/Brooms," Dhankar tweeted.

    West Bengal govt accuses ICMR-NICED for providing defective COVID-19 test kits

    Dhankar tweeted amid the visits by an inter-ministerial central team to Bengal, which had initially triggered a controversy with the state government criticising the Centre's decision to send these teams as undesirable.

    A team of the WHO representatives had visited the districts of East Midnapore, which is a red zone and Bankura, an Orange zone on Monday. The administration was fully cooperative with the team during its one day visit.

    The BJP had criticised the Bengal government for preferring foreign advice over those coming from the Centre.

    More WEST BENGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bengal world health organisation west bengal government

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X