Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is a 'corrupt man', was named in 1996 Hawala Jain case: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, June 28: In a fresh attack on West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Governor is a "corrupt man" and was named in the 1996 Hawala Jain case charge sheet.

Addressing the reporters at state secretariat, CM Bangerjee said, "He is a corrupt man. He was named in the charge sheet in the 1996 Hawala Jain case. Why has the Central government allowed a governor like this to continue?"

Mamata Banerjee, who often lock horns with the Bengal Governor over a range of issues, said that she has, so far, written three letters to the Centre for his removal.

"As per the Constitution, I will continue to meet him, talk to him. and follow all the courtesies... But, the union government should act based on my letters," she said.

The Chief Minister further questioned the purpose of Dhankhar's recent tour of North Bengal, alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to divide the northern part of the state.

West Bengal Governor denies CM Banerjee's charges

Refuting at Mamata Banerjee's allegations, the Bengal Governor said that the Chief Minister should mention the charge sheet of the Hawala Jain case in which he was named.

"I was never charge-sheeted in Hawala Jain case as alleged by Bengal CM...There is no such document. This is misinformation. I didn't expect this from a senior politician. I have not taken a stay from any Court in hawala charge sheet because there was none," he said, calling Banerjee's allegations unfortunate.

"I will not be cowed down under any circumstances. I shall not be caved in come what may. I will do all I can in my command to serve the people of West Bengal," he said at a press conference.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in the state on several issues since taking over in July 2019.

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 19:41 [IST]