Government ready for talks: Amit Shah appeals to protesting farmers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 28: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached out to protesting farmers and said that the government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers."

"At many places, farmers are staying with their tractors and trollies on highways in this cold. I appeal to them that Delhi Police are ready to shift you to big ground, please go there. You will be given police permission to hold programmes there," the home minister said.

"If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day," Shah told reporters.

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre''s new agri laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day on Saturday amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Farmers gathered at border points have decided to stay put on Saturday night as they have called a crucial meeting on Sunday to decide their next course of action.