Government faces opposition from within on education and economic policies

New Delhi, Aug 30: Some of the policies of Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre are under attack from their their ideological cohorts as Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has been of the view that it was a lost opportunity for the BJP party as far as Union Human Resource Development Ministry was concerned. Similarly, Swadeshi Jagran Manch, another RSS affiliate has been critical to the government handling of many economic issues.

On being asked that the HRD ministry failed to live up to the expectation of the Sangh Pariwar as the new education policy is still in the lurch and four-and-half years of the government have already gone, the ABVP leaders said that the HRD ministry has been the biggest disappointment as not a single major concern has been addressed. There are many issues with the social science and history curriculum where wrong things are taught to students.

One of the senior ABVP functionaries said that it was ABVP that forced the government to withdraw four year degree course. It is being said that it is figuring in the report that is being compiled, if it happened the move will be opposed tooth and nail. The ABVP leader also criticised the HRD ministry for failing to bring in the new education policy so far. "We will oppose if anything of that short happens. Forget about policy decision, the HRD ministry failed to streamline scholarship issue and students don't get it regularly making things difficult. So a 30-member delegation met the minister recently," said the ABVP functionary.

Similarly another RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch is also critical on many economic policy of the government that included import from China, some issues related to labour laws. Now the issue of mandatory fortification of foods for which SJM has written a letter to the Prime Minister.

Co-convener Swadeshi Jagran Manch said, "We are concerned to note that a "National Consultation on Mandatory Fortification of Staple Foods" was organized by the Ministry of Women and Child Development recently to take decisions that will influence the lives of millions of poor Indians and have potential adverse effects for the national economy. The Consultation had important presentations by stakeholders with a conflict of interest in promoting fortification, including those by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition(GAIN) and food industry, while national academia and researchers with experience in this field were conspicuous by their absence. Currently fortification is being seen as a replacement to dietary deficiency. Swadeshi Jagran Manch firmly believes that fortification should not be taken as an excuse for inadequate dietary intake. Europe has solved its nutrition problems by improved dietary intake, why can't India?"

Mahajan said, "In national interest, we make a strong plea to prevent commercialization of misery and ensure that mandatory fortification of staple cereals is not introduced. The finances saved could be used for sustainable development."