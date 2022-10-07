Government asks CJI Umesh Lalit to name his successor: Sources

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 07: The government has written to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor, sources said on Friday.

    The letter was sent this morning, they said.

    Chief Justice of India Justice U.U. Lalit
    As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor.

    Justice Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8.

    Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

    As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor.

    Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI.

    X