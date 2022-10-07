Government asks CJI Umesh Lalit to name his successor: Sources

As Amma lay in hospital, how AIADMK avoided a split on caste lines

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 07: The government has written to Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit to name his successor, sources said on Friday.

The letter was sent this morning, they said.

As part of the procedure, the law minister writes to the CJI to name his or her successor.

Justice Lalit retires as the CJI on November 8.

CJI UU Lalit gets emotional recalling his Nagpur days

Justice D Y Chandrachud is the senior-most judge after the CJI.

As per practice, the CJI names the senior-most judge as his or her successor.

Going by the established practice and convention, Justice Chandrachud would be the 50th CJI.