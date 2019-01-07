Government accused of being insensitive towards the problem of labour issues

New Delhi, Jan 7: The Central government has not done anything to defer the proposed country-wide strike of labourers called on January 8 and January 9, 2019. The government has not yet initiated any dialogue with 10 important labour organisations of the country which are participating in it.

Actually the government has communicated with the labour organisations in the year 2015 and 2016 when they had gone for one-day strike. They are once again going on strike as the government is not talking to them on the issues related to the problem of laborers. The strike is getting supports from farmers, teachers and student organisations of the country.

The meeting between the coal secretary and labour organisations has got canceled making it amply clear that around 2.5 lakh workers employed in the coal mines will now go on strike. But this will not only put the government in dock but power supply in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra will be badly impacted by these workers going on strike. Transport corporation workers of Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana are likely to go on strike. So bus services will be impacted in these states.

These labour organisations are claiming strike in BEST. So services of Mumbai public transport will also be impacted. Workers of Public Sector Undertaking of the government will also be part of these strikes. Workers of BHEL and SALE are planning to go on strike.

Workers of the nationalised banks are supporting this strike but they have not yet decided to if they will stop working or continue to work. Railway workers will be part of the demonstration of the strike.

Joint Organisation of Labourers Central Trade Union general secretary Harbhajan Singh Sidhdhu said that the government has made it clear by interfering into the organisational matters of labour organisation that the government is anti-labourer.