Got a huge acting opportunity: Comedian Vir Das postpones his November gigs

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Nov 14: After hitting headlines due to his cancelled shows in Bengaluru and Hyderabad following protests, Vir Das has now announced that all his upcoming shows in November have been postponed as he has got a 'huge acting opportunity'.

Taking to Twitter, Das said he has pushed his November gigs and will share the new dates soon. He also said that his acting project will be announced soon. ''This is a bittersweet one. I announced four days ago...I'd been auditioning for a thing for months and I've gotten a huge acting opportunity. Everyone in this beast gathers for some prep in Nov. I'm gonna have to push November gigs,'' the 43-year-old comedian wrote, as reported by PTI.

Packing bags, learning lines, headed to the gym….and other locations. We’re gonna find new dates and do refunds for now. I can’t wait to tell you why 🤞👊 pic.twitter.com/01v01Si2Um — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 14, 2022

''Announcement comes soon & I think you'll understand why. I'll see you on the new live dates, and you'll see me on screen like you've never seen me before.....with some folks you've seen before?'' he concluded his statement.

Protests against Vir Das will continue until he apologises: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

Earlier he had tweeted,''When good news comes from different time zones and you're trying to sleep at home.''

When good news comes from different time zones and you’re trying to sleep at home 🤗 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 13, 2022

Das was recently in the news after his show in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (JHS).

In Hyderabad, Das shows scheduled for November 20 at Shilpakala Vedika was as well cancelled. The show has been reportedly called off after right-wing organisations alleged that the popular comedian made 'anti-India' comments.

After beginning a career in standup comedy, Das moved to Hindi cinema starring in films like Badmaash Company (2010), Delhi Belly (2011), and Go Goa Gone (2013) in supporting roles. In 2017, he acted in the Netflix special Abroad Understanding.

Comedian Vir Das’ event cancelled in Bengaluru after complaint by Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

Das has performed in approximately 35 plays, over 100 stand-up comedy shows, 18 films, eight TV shows and six comedy specials. He has written comedic columns for Femina, Maxim, Exotica, DNA and Tehelka. In 2019, he made his debut in American television with the television series, Whiskey Cavalier. On 12 November 2021, Das performed a monologue titled "Two Indias" at the Kennedy Center in Washington in which he spoke on issues varying from women's safety to tackling Covid-19 and politics.

The Mumbai police had registered a case against him after his statement that in India we worship women during the day and rape them at night.