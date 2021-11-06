YouTube
    Gorakhpur now Covid-19 free, announces Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Nov 06: Gorakhpur in eastern part of Uttar Pradesh has now become free of Coronavirus with active as well as fresh Covid-19 cases declining to zero.

    "In Gorakhpur, the holy land of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath ji, the number of corona infected has become zero today. This achievement is due to the active participation of the district administration, the tireless work of the committed health workers and disciplined cooperation from honourable and dedicated public representatives and the people of Gorakhpur," CM Adityanath said on Koo, an Indian microblogging platform.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 12:47 [IST]
