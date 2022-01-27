'Goonda raj' to return if Akhilesh forms govt in UP: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claiming that "goonda raj" will return to Uttar Pradesh if his party comes to power.

The Home Minister, during a door-to-door campaign, said, "Wasn't there a goonda raj? Didn't the bahubalis (strongmen) trouble people? Weren't the sisters and daughters humiliated? Azam Khan was arrested and CrPC sections fell short under which cases were lodged against him,"

Shah attacked Yadav over his criticism of law and order in UP, saying he has no right to complain about it. "Chullu bhar pani mein doob maro," he mocked in Hindi. "Akhilesh Babu you question law and order, you should drown in chullu handful of water. You have no right to speak on it," he said.

Amit Shah, who distributed pamphlets in Satua village near Govardhan Road and got his photographs clicked with local workers, then stated that BJP will bring development while "goonda raj" will return in UP if SP comes to power. The union minister stressed that his party has run the government in a transparent manner and even political adversaries cannot accuse them of corruption.

"Before the BJP, the state has seen SP and BSP governments, which worked for specific castes. None of them drew the plan of all-round development of the state. It was done by the governments led by (PM) Narendra Modi and (CM) Yogi Adityanath," he said. Shah added that the BJP is not the party of a particular caste but the entire society and people rejected casteism and dynastic politics.

"But in the past seven years of the Modi government and Yogi Adityanath rule, even Rahul Baba cannot level the charge of corruption," he said. "Akhilesh Babu stacks of notes are coming out from the houses of your supporters but there is no charge of corruption against the BJP," he said, apparently referring to the seizure of cash and jewellery from two perfume traders in Kanpur and Kannauj.

The Union Minister mocked SP's promise of free power, saying why was not it done earlier. PTI

