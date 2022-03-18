Google Maps not working today: The navigation app facing issues

How much do Facebook, Google earn from India? Here's what BJP lawmaker says

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 18: People are experiencing issues with the Google Maps on Friday around the world.

The issues started at around 15:44 GMT, and are affecting users globally, as per the Down Detector. Reportedly, people got the message which read "maps can't reach the internet."

Although it was working on the website, the maps failed to load. Over 11,000 complaints have been reported on Down Detector out of which 58 per cent said that they were facing issues with the website, 39 per cent on the app and three per cent loading data, the Daily Mail UK reported.

Nonetheless, Google has not responded to the outage. In the US, over 2,000 people struggled to get directions using the app, while 1,793 users reportedly encountered issues in Canada. Nonetheless, the situation was not bad in India as only 288 complaints were registered on the global tracker.

Google Maps is down and now we have to read road signs like some kind of caveman pic.twitter.com/eWEaRjILxF — Mr. Squatchski (@MRoboski) March 18, 2022

Google Maps is a popular tool used by netizens to get directions to reach their destinations. It works on web, Android and on IOS platforms.