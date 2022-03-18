YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Maps not working today: The navigation app down as netizens struggles for direction

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 18: People are experiencing issues with the Google Maps on Friday around the world.

    Google Maps not working today: The navigation app facing issues

    The issues started at around 15:44 GMT, and are affecting users globally, as per the Down Detector. Reportedly, people got the message which read "maps can't reach the internet."

    Although it was working on the website, the maps failed to load. Over 11,000 complaints have been reported on Down Detector out of which 58 per cent said that they were facing issues with the website, 39 per cent on the app and three per cent loading data, the Daily Mail UK reported.

    Nonetheless, Google has not responded to the outage. In the US, over 2,000 people struggled to get directions using the app, while 1,793 users reportedly encountered issues in Canada. Nonetheless, the situation was not bad in India as only 288 complaints were registered on the global tracker.

    Google Maps is a popular tool used by netizens to get directions to reach their destinations. It works on web, Android and on IOS platforms.

    More GOOGLE News  

    Read more about:

    google google maps

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X