Google Doodle honours Indian mathematician and physicist Satyendra Nath Bose

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 04: Search giant Google paid tribute to Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose with a creative doodle for his contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensate.

On this day in 1924, mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein who immediately recognized it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics and to date, Bose is known best for his contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensate.

Satyendra Nath Bose was born on January 1, 1894 in Kolkata. He is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s.

Bose went to Kolkata's prestigious institutions - Hindu School and then Presidency College. According to news reports, it was Bose's accountant father who ignited his passion for maths. Before leaving for work every day, he would leave Bose with an arithmetic problem which he would then solve, thus stoking his interest in a subject that we would go on to master later in life. He pursued a Bachelor of Science degree at Calcutta's Presidency College and earned a Master's in Applied Mathematics at the University of Calcutta.

According to Britannica, "Bose, a graduate of the University of Calcutta, taught at the University of Dacca (1921-45) and then at Calcutta (1945-56). Bose's numerous scientific papers (published from 1918 to 1956) contributed to statistical mechanics, the electromagnetic properties of the ionosphere, the theories of X-ray crystallography and thermoluminescence, and unified field theory. Bose's Planck's Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta (1924) led Einstein to seek him out for collaboration."

He was a fellow of the Royal Society and in 1954 he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India. He was also an adviser to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and later became a Fellow of the Royal Society.

Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 8:19 [IST]