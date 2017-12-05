Goof up by BBC: Shows Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor during news on Shashi Kapoor's demise

In a major goof up by the BBC, the channel aired footage of Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan while the anchor gave the news of Shashi Kapoor's death and described his illustrious career.

The clips show Amitabh Bachchan in popular song Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein, from the film Kabhie Kabhie, as the anchor describes that Shashi Kapoor acted in over 150 films. Another clip from the same news story shows Rishi Kapoor. BBC became a laughing stock on the social media as Twitterati lambasted the reputed channel for not being able to tell actors apart.

Hang on @bbcnews Shashi Kapoor has died not Amitabh Bachan or Rishi Kapoor, who you've weirdly used to illustrate the story. pic.twitter.com/48jo6DGjU6 — Media Diversified (@WritersofColour) December 4, 2017

Now, before pointing fingers at BBC we must know what Times Now tweeted on Monday evening which resulted in Shashi Tharoor getting condolence messages.

Times Now official Twitter handle read, "Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar remembering Shashi Tharoor on his sad demise said he is one producer who got parallel cinema on the front."

Tharoor's office was flooded with phone calls due to Times Now faux pas, with some even offering their 'heartfelt' condolences'.

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 79. The actor was suffering from old age related illness.

