Good news: You will not have to visit the RTO office for these 18 services, including renewal of DL

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: In a notification, the Ministry of Road and Transport Highways said that people will not need to visit the RTO for as many as 18 services including renewal of driver's licence.

"Certain services regarding Driving License and Certificate of Registration have been made completely online. Now these services can be availed without going to RTO. With Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services," MORTH said in a tweet.

Certain services regarding Driving License and Certificate of Registration have been made completely online. Now these services can be availed without going to RTO. With Aadhaar authentication, on voluntary basis, anyone can get the benefit of these contactless services. pic.twitter.com/UBBvbbsGfG — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) March 4, 2021

This move comes in the wake of the government issuing a draft notification to link the driving licence and RC with he 12 digit unique identity number assigned to every Indian citizen.

In another post the ministry said this will reduce the compliance burden on citizens, helping them to avail these services in a hassle free, contact less manner. This will also reduce the footfall in the RTO office, which will further increase efficiency of the RTO offices as well.