Gone But Not Forgotten: KK, Lata Di, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moosewala, more iconic singers we lost in 2022
New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53, and survived by wife and two sons. KK performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.
Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.
A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.
Notably, his sudden death has shattered the music fraternity and many took to social media, expressing their grief over the news.
The world of music lost beloved star and Twitter is coming together to mourn the loss. These losses have left a void in the hearts of music lovers and netizens have been paying them tributes.
In KK's death, the Indian music industry has lost another icon this year following the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Punjabi singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, a Twitter user wrote.
Black year for Indian music. Lata didi, bappi da, sidhu paaji and now KK sir. These losses.. all of them feel so personal.— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 31, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moosewala, KK. There's some mad music happening in heaven in 2022.— Karan Singh (@karansinghmagic) May 31, 2022
Lata, Moosewala, and now KK. It’s been a sad year.— Raza (@alirazah) May 31, 2022
In one odd yr, we have lost many achievers ... SP Balasubramaniam, Lata Mangeshkar, KK, Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds, Sidhu Moosewala etc. On other hand, we have useless leaders, arrogant sportspeople and incompetent actors subjecting us to torture. Has god got his order wrong.— SatyaSarvopari (@dharmo_rakshita) June 1, 2022
We lost two legendary singers within a short period of time..— ex. capt (@thephukdi) May 31, 2022
Om shanti KK & Lata Mangeshkar mam.
First Bollywood actors and now Singers— Lala 🇮🇳 (@FabulasGuy) May 31, 2022
We lost three celebrity singer in 2022 whom whole India admired and loved, KK lata di and Bappi Lahiri
Dear god, No more please 🙏🏻