YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories IPL Winners List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gone But Not Forgotten: KK, Lata Di, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moosewala, more iconic singers we lost in 2022

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 01: Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53, and survived by wife and two sons. KK performed at a concert organised by a college at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.

    Gone But Not Forgotten: KK, Lata Di, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moosewala, more iconic singers we lost in 2022

    Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

    A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

    Notably, his sudden death has shattered the music fraternity and many took to social media, expressing their grief over the news.

    The world of music lost beloved star and Twitter is coming together to mourn the loss. These losses have left a void in the hearts of music lovers and netizens have been paying them tributes.

    In KK's death, the Indian music industry has lost another icon this year following the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Punjabi singer-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, a Twitter user wrote.

    Comments

    More DEATH News  

    Read more about:

    death singer singers

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Desktop Bottom Promotion