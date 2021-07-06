YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Golgappa-style wedding: Bride wears a golgappa crown during wedding , WATCH viral video here

    By
    |

    Indian weddings are perfect photo op moments and brides and grooms have their own way of celebrating the special day. We came across one such wedding video, where a bride, in her wedding attire, is seen surrounded by golgappas, expressing her undying love for the street food.

    Golgappa-style wedding: Bride wears a golgappa crown during wedding , WATCH viral video here

    In the video, the groom can be seen sitting with a plate full of golgappas, while one of the family members puts a Golgappa crown on her head.

    Netizens have all the praise for the viral video, while some users wondered why golgappas are favourite of the girls.

    Recently, another video, where the groom is seen lovingly feeding golgappas to the bride after the wedding rituals are over had gone viral.

    Golgappa is an Indian street food and is extremely popular across the country. The mouth-watering tangy paani with boiled potatoes and chickpea stuffed together in a loaded crispy puri, is an unforgettable experience!

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 16:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X