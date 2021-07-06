Well, this son found out through RTI that his estranged wife was married to his father

Desi mom who poked fun of Rs 35k Gucci belt now sports it in style

Have a Rs 10 note with an Ashoka Pillar: Sell it for Rs 25000

Golgappa-style wedding: Bride wears a golgappa crown during wedding , WATCH viral video here

India

oi-Deepika S

Indian weddings are perfect photo op moments and brides and grooms have their own way of celebrating the special day. We came across one such wedding video, where a bride, in her wedding attire, is seen surrounded by golgappas, expressing her undying love for the street food.

In the video, the groom can be seen sitting with a plate full of golgappas, while one of the family members puts a Golgappa crown on her head.

Netizens have all the praise for the viral video, while some users wondered why golgappas are favourite of the girls.

Recently, another video, where the groom is seen lovingly feeding golgappas to the bride after the wedding rituals are over had gone viral.

Golgappa is an Indian street food and is extremely popular across the country. The mouth-watering tangy paani with boiled potatoes and chickpea stuffed together in a loaded crispy puri, is an unforgettable experience!

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 16:25 [IST]