Golgappa lover: Watch video of groom lovingly feed his bride

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 18: We wish this couple well as they look made for each and a video of theirs' which is doing the rounds will sure put a smile on your face.

In the video posted on Arushi Rajput on Instagram, the groom is seen lovingly feeding golgappas to the bride after the wedding rituals are over. Golgappa is an Indian street food and is extremely popular across the country.

The video has gone viral and has 143,427 likes. Many have loved the video and have been pouring in their wishes for the newly weds.

Wedding videos have been going viral off late. In one such video a groom can be seen chewing tobacco while waiting for his bride. In another a bride breaks up the marriage as the groom comes drunk. Yet another video that went viral was where a bride can be puffing out smoke rings while sitting alongside the groom. It appears like she is smoking but the cigarette cannot be seen in the video.

Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 9:51 [IST]