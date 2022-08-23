Mumbai Police does it again: Password security post with 'matchmaker Sima aunty' is winning hearts!

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 23: A dog is the family that you get to choose. They simply make us smile and they are a hybrid of cute babies that we can never get enough of! Through their silent expression of companionship and unique gestures, they introduce you to their world, in which there is nothing but loyalty and love.

In the latest testament to the fact, a video of a Golden Retriever dog rejoicing after it learnt that its owner getting engaged has gone viral on social media.

The video will surely make you smile from ear to ear.

The viral clip, reshared by an Insta page that uses the username dogsofinstagram, is credited to an Instagram user Madison who is a nutrition coach.

"Sonny responding appropriately to his humans getting engaged," read the caption shared along with the video with several hashtags, including #dogzoomies and #beachzoomies.

The video starts with a text that says, "She thought we were taking a photo."

Seconds later, a man goes down on his knee to propose to a woman. The woman's dog, who was witnessing the beautiful moment, runs around the beach with excitement.

Posted on August 22, the video has garnered more than a million views and likes.

"Absolutely stealing the show," an Instagram user commented.

"This is so adorable! Congratulations!" another commented.

"So beautiful, what a sweet proposal, and of course Sunny was adorable," wrote an Instagram user.

"That so beautiful and sweet!" another expressed.

With the arrival of a pet into our lives, invariably, we realize major life lessons, adopt a different perspective on life, learn to empathize and find new ways to connect emotionally with people so that our social relationships get better day by day. That apart, by just feeding them, you can be assured that they will hang around you for life as long as they live, as our support systems reduce stress levels and keep us in a good mood.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 22:24 [IST]