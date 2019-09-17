Godavari boat tragedy: Death toll goes up to 12 as search ops resume

12 bodies recovered

At least 27 people were rescued on Sunday. The state government has officially put the death toll at nine so far, and 33 people are still missing.

Andhra Pradesh SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) on boat capsize incident said,''12 more bodies found during search operations this morning, of which 2 bodies were found near Dowleswaram Barrage on Godavari river.''

Jaganmohan Reddy announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

On Monday, Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the Godavari where the boat capsized and visited the government hospital where he met with the survivors and assured them of all help. Expressing unhappiness over the way the licences were allotted for private boats for ferrying tourists, Reddy enquired about the incident and rescue operations being carried out.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Godavari boat tragedy. "During the review meeting on boat tragedy, Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh for deceased's families, Rs 3 lakh for the injured and Rs 1 lakh for survivors," a statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

Intensive search on with choppers, over 100 rescuers

Over 100 fishermen and motor boats were scouring the Godavari river, Eastern Canal, Bobbarlanka and Vijjeswaram Canals, he said. NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said search operations were continuing in the Agency area.