GoaFest 2022: Dailyhunt's 'VibeCheck' bags Bronze at Abby Awards

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 16: Dailyhunt and Red FM's first-of-its-kind, innovative and inclusive short-video news delivery program 'Vibe Check' has bagged an award at the Abby Awards at Goafest 2022. It has won a bronze for Best Digital Publication Advertising & marketing by a publisher via Web/App/Social.

Goafest, South Asia's biggest advertising festival, was held from 5th to 7th May at the Grand Hyatt, Goa. The event facilitates industry up-gradation with new knowledge and insights. The prestigious ABBY Awards organised by The Advertising Club are presented at the festival to showcase and toast the best in the business with a whole lot of flash and style.

The local language content platform had joined hands with the radio network Red FM for 'Vibe Check' which brought RJs from Red FM to the content repertoire of Dailyhunt to present news in a snackable short-video format.

It is an exclusive show format that delivered content to those with speech and hearing disabilities. Taking a humane approach towards content delivery. Dailyhunt brings on board an interpreter from IDEA who would communicate the news content in Indian sign language, hence co-hosting the program with an anchor reading out the content.

This show has struck a chord with the viewers and garnered a total of 20 million views in a span of just seven days since its launch. Thus clearing the clutter that existed in the space of news content.

Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA)-an association that works on livelihood opportunities for differently-abled individuals has joined this initiative as an inclusion partner to enable the delivery of content to those with speech and hearing disabilities.

"At Dailyhunt, we constantly strive to create, innovate, and deliver to our users content that is engaging, authentic and most importantly - accessible. We launched Vibe Check with the aim of engaging and empowering our users with newsworthy content while also ensuring that our content was inclusive and accessible to those with speech and hearing impediments. We feel extremely honoured to receive the bronze for Best Digital Publication Advertising & Marketing by a Publisher via Web/App/Social at the Abby Awards, Goafest 2022.

We would like to thank our partners in this endeavour - RedFM and IDEA - for working with us and supporting our goal of making content delivery inclusive and accessible. This award is a testament to our efforts towards democratizing the content landscape in India and serves as further impetus as we strive to achieve this goal," said Ravanan N, Executive Director, Eterno Infotech.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic Fm, said, "Red FM is a house of dare and innovation. The culture of trying something new, and excelling at it, is deeply ingrained in us. It gives me immense pride to share our yet another achievement, yet another metal. Red FM & Dailyhunt's first of its kind initiative, "Vibecheck" wins Bronze at THE ABBY 2022.

We have been working towards reshaping the industry and this campaign is a milestone towards the inclusive news and information movement. Furthermore, we believe it is an invaluable opportunity to partner with Dailyhunt to create content that is Digi-tech, innovative, and accessible to specially-abled people. This win strengthens our belief to experiment with newer content ."

Dailyhunt is India's #1 local language content platform offering 1M+ new content artifacts every day in 15 languages. The content on Dailyhunt is licensed and sourced from a creator ecosystem of over 50000+ content partners and a deep pool of over 100,000 creators. Our mission is to be 'the Indic platform empowering a billion Indians to discover, consume, and socialise with content that informs, enriches, and entertains'.

Dailyhunt serves over 350 million monthly active users (MAUs) every month. The time spent per daily active user (DAU) is 30 minutes per user per day. Its unique AI/ML and deep learning technologies enable smart curation of content and tracks user preferences to deliver real-time, personalised content and notifications. The Dailyhunt app is available on Android, iOS and the mobile web.