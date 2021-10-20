Goa wants “rich” tourists, not those who cook food inside buses: Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar

YouTube
    Panaji, Oct 20: Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday said that the state welcomes rich tourists and does not want "travellers cooking food inside buses".

    "We don't want tourists who consume drugs and who spoil Goa. We don't want tourists who come to Goa and cook food inside a bus. We want the richest tourists. We welcome all tourists but they should enjoy themselves while respecting Goa's culture," news agency ANI quotes the minister as saying on Tuesday.

    Last year, the Goa government banned budget tourists cooking in public spaces and made it a punishable offence.

    He also welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to award five lakh free visas to international tourists. "Tourism is going to open up. The PM has announced five lakh free visas. Charter flights will begin now. We have already waived fees to the tune of 50 per cent related to shack and hotel licences," The Ahmedabad Mirror quotes Ajgaonkar also as saying.

    This is not the first time where Manohar Ajgaonkar had taken a strong stand against tourists who disregard the Goan culture. He had earlier created a controversy by claiming that the travellers who do not respect the local culture would be chased away.

    "The tourists who come here should take care of Goa's culture and Goanness, otherwise I will chase them away. I will not listen to anyone. I am saying this clearly," Ajgaonkar stated.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:06 [IST]
    X