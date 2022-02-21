As Covid cases decline, Goa schools to reopen for offline classes from Feb 21

Goa schools reopen: Physical classes commence for grades 1 to 12

Panaji, Feb 18: The schools in Goa reopened on Monday. As the Covid-19 cases dipped in the state, the government decided to commence the physical classes.

The state government said that school uniforms are not mandatory and concession in timings may be given to students in the initial days when physical classes resume for grades 1 to 12 in Goa from February 21 after the coronavirus-induced break.

In a circular, Director of Education Bhushan Savaikar, said timing concession, if required, may be given to students in the initial days.

The circular said exams should be held in offline mode only and school uniforms should not be insisted upon by authorities.

Savaikar said the decision to reopen the schools has been taken in view of a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The sight of uniform-clad children going to schools with face masks was common sight on Monday. However, the institutions institutions have been asked to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:31 [IST]