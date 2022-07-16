Goa: Polls to 186 panchayats to be held on August 10

oi-Prakash KL

Panaji, July 16: Polls to 186 panchayats in Goa will be held on August 10 and the counting of votes will take place on August 12, the state election commission said on Saturday.

Making the announcement, State Election Commissioner WV Ramanamurthy told reporters the code of conduct has now come into force in all parts except municipal areas. It will not impact the Assembly session underway but the SEC will keep an eye on assurances made in the House in connection to panchayats where polls will be held, Ramanamurthy added.

"Collectors have been appointed as district returning officers, while there will be 12 general and 21 expenditure observers to oversee the polls. A total of 10,700 polling staff will be deployed for the voting, which will be held through ballots. The expenditure limit per candidate is Rs 40,000," the official informed.

The 186 panchayats and 1,528 wards are spread over 12 talukas and 8,27,099 persons will be eligible to cast votes in 1,566 polling booths, he said. Nominations can be filed between July 18 and 25, scrutiny will take place on July 26 and last date of withdrawal is July 27, Ramanamurthy said.

Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 22:07 [IST]