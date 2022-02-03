YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Goa Polls: Ban on sale of liquor from February 12-15, March 10

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 03: Representational PicAhead of assembly elections in Goa sale of liquor will be banned in the state from February 12 from 5 pm onwards till the intervening night of February 14 and 15.

    Goa Polls: Ban on sale of liquor from February 12-15, March 10

    The ban will also be in force on March 10, the day of counting.

    The state government also ordered that no liquor be transported within the state from February 12 till 15 midnight and on counting day.

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 goa election 2022 liquor liquor ban

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 16:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X