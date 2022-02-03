Goa Polls: Ban on sale of liquor from February 12-15, March 10

Amit Shah forced Manipur delegation to take shoes off before meeting him, says Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 03: Representational PicAhead of assembly elections in Goa sale of liquor will be banned in the state from February 12 from 5 pm onwards till the intervening night of February 14 and 15.

The ban will also be in force on March 10, the day of counting.

The state government also ordered that no liquor be transported within the state from February 12 till 15 midnight and on counting day.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 16:44 [IST]