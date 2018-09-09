  • search

Goa on alert: ATS undertakes massive drills

Written By:
Kerala: Nun found dead in a well
    Panaji, Sep 9: The Goa police is leaving nothing to chance in the wake a high terror alert being declared in the state. The Anti Terrorist Squad has been conducting mock drills to prepare for any eventuality.

    Representational Image

    A database of over 100 important installations have been created, which include Temples, Churches, five star hotels etc. Drills would be conducted in all these locations, Kartik Kashyap, superintendent of police, ATS said. Mock drills has been conducted at the Kala Academy, Inox-Panaji, Tito's, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium, etc. The ATS has also sought permission to conduct a similar drill at the secretariat.

    Further over 100 personnel are on the move to collect information and constantly upgrade their database. Goa's first stint with terror was in October 2009, when a bomb went on near the Grace Church in Margao.

