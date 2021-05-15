YouTube
    Goa: Nearly 350 COVID-19 patients shifted to GMCH's super-speciality block

    Panaji, May 15: At least 350 COVID-19 patients have been shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital's new super-speciality block, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

    The super speciality block was commissioned last week to reduce the burden on the hospital, where several wards are being used to treat infected patients.

    Goa: Nearly 350 COVID-19 patients shifted to GMCHs super-speciality block

    "In our unabated efforts, our team of doctors, nurses and all healthcare workers are ensuring seamless transition of patients to the new block along with providing the best healthcare facilities to reduce mortalities," Rane tweeted.

    Currently, 350 patients have been shifted to the super-speciality block in coordination with GVK EMRI 108, he said. "We have assured people that we will commission the Super Speciality Block at the earliest under the guidance of the Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant.

    It is the largest hospital built under PMSSY," the minister said on Twitter. Goa on Friday recorded 2,455 new COVID-19 cases and 61 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 1,32,585 and toll to 1,998.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 15:50 [IST]
