Goa Municipal Election Results 2021: Candidates asked not to carry out victory rallies; Counting underway

India

Panaji, Apr 26: Amid the ongoing Assembyl elections 2021, the counting of votes polled for five municipal councils is underway on Monday (April 26). It can be seen that a total of 402 candidates are in the fray for five urban local bodies - Mapusa, Quepem, Margao, Sanguem and Mormugao.

In the wake of coronavirus, election authorities have directed candidates and political functionaries to not assemble outside the counting venues.

Candidates have also been told by the office of collector that there should not be any victory procession after the conclusion of the counting process and declaration of results.

This is to be noted that although polls were not fought on party symbols, yet all political parties, including the BJP, Congress and (GFP), fielded their panels. The Goa Forward Party had formed an alliance with the Congress in Margao municipal council.

The stakes are high for all the parties, be it the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and the GFP. The states are heading to assembly elections just next year and the municipal polls are likely to set the stage for next year's poll.

According to reports, a total of 66.70 per cent voters had cast ballots for the municipal polls in Quepem, Mapusa, Margao, Sanguem and Mormugao towns on April 23. There were 1.85 lakh eligible voters for the five municipal councils.

In Sanguem, 81.49 per cent polling was recorded, the highest among the five places, followed by 78.01 in Quepem, 68.57 per cent in Mapusa, 65.04 per cent in Mormugao and 64.25 per cent in Margao.