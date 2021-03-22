For Quick Alerts
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021: BJP wins 25 of 30 wards in Panaji Corporation
Panaji, Mar 22: The counting of votes for six municipal councils, Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) and panchayat by-polls has begun, with the ruling BJP hoping for yet another stellar performance in the local body elections.
Nearly 83 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Gia local body polls which were held on March 20. The six municipal councils that went to polls are Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi and Pernem.
Byelections to 18 different wards of village panchayat and the Navelim zilla panchayat constituency was also held. While, the CCP recorded the lowest voter turnout at 70.19 per cent. The Pernem municipal council recorded highest polling at 91.02 per cent.
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021: Key Updates
- The ruling BJP backed panel has won 25 of 30 wards in the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP). 'We Ponjekar' panel has manged to win just four while one ward went to independent candidate.