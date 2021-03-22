Shripad Naik to be discharged from Goa Medical College in four to five days

Goa Municipal Election Results 2021: BJP wins 25 of 30 wards in Panaji Corporation

India

oi-Deepika S

Panaji, Mar 22: The counting of votes for six municipal councils, Corporation of City of Panaji (CCP) and panchayat by-polls has begun, with the ruling BJP hoping for yet another stellar performance in the local body elections.

Nearly 83 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Gia local body polls which were held on March 20. The six municipal councils that went to polls are Canacona, Curchorem-Cacora, Bicholim, Cuncolim, Valpoi and Pernem.

Byelections to 18 different wards of village panchayat and the Navelim zilla panchayat constituency was also held. While, the CCP recorded the lowest voter turnout at 70.19 per cent. The Pernem municipal council recorded highest polling at 91.02 per cent.

Goa Municipal Election Results 2021: Key Updates

The ruling BJP backed panel has won 25 of 30 wards in the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP). 'We Ponjekar' panel has manged to win just four while one ward went to independent candidate.

Congress' Yuri Alemao panel has won from Cuncolim Municipal. Congress is set to form Council in Cuncolim.

The ruling BJP-backed panel wins Bicholim municipal polls.

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane supported panel sweeps Valpoi municipal polls.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant's brother-in-law Videsh Dessai wins Cuncolim municipal Council elections in ward number 14.

Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral suffers a setback as his close aide, Felix Fernandes, loses to Damodar Bhende in ward 2 of Curchorem Cacora municipality.

BJP-backed panel sweeps Pernem municipal elections, while four independent candidates win in election to Pernem Municipal.