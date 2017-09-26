Goa HC stays trial in Tarun Tejpal rape case, refuses to stop framing of charges

The High Court of Bombay at Goa extended some relief to rape accused senior journalist Tarun Tejpal. The court has stopped the examination of the witness in the case till further directions but refused to stay framing of charges against Tejpal.

Accused of sexually assaulting a junior colleague in 2013, Tejpal moved the High Court challenging the sessions court's directions of frame charges against him. The court had ordered framing of charges on September 28. He had also argued that the state had been delaying the case and even after three years was yet to hand over evidence.

While the High Court stayed trial until further directions in the case, it refused to stop framing of charges. Upon agreement by both sides, the framing of charges against Tejpal will continue as scheduled on September 28. Tejpal's counsel, in his defense, claimed that he had been falsely accused of rape while the prosecution accused him of implementing delaying tactics. The court will now hear further arguments in the case of November 1.

In November 2013, a journalist working in Tehelka had accused Tarun Tejpal, the magazine's founder and editor of sexual assault. The victim alleged that the incident took place in an elevator of a five-star hotel during a programme held in Goa. The victim first approached the organization with a complaint but quit within a month. Tejpal was arrested after a series of mails between him and managing editor Shoma Chaudhury were leaked. Tejpal is currently on bail and has sought an in-camera hearing of the case.

OneIndia News