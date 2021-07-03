Goa govt likely to allow restaurants to open at 50 per cent capacity from July 5

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Panaji, July 03: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that the government is considering allowing restaurants to function at 50 per cent capacity soon. "We have announced that saloons may open (from July 5). We are also considering 50 per cent relief for (restaurants) too," Sawant told reporters.

Bar and restaurant owners had petitioned Sawant earlier this week, demanding re-opening of their businesses, which have been shut down since May when Covid cases in the state were at its peak.

Infosys turns 40: Sudha Murthy recollects how she helped NR Narayana Murthy by handing over her savings

The relief measures are likely to be incorporated in the next stage of the state level curfew which is scheduled to begin on July 5 and will last till July 12. Outdoor sports complexes and stadiums would also be allowed to open in the state from July 5.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 21:11 [IST]