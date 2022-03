Goa Election Results 2022: Full List of Winners (MLAs) From BJP, Congress, TMC, AAP and Others

Number of MLAs with criminal background in Uttarakhand down compared to 2017

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Panaji, Mar 11: The Goa Assembly results were out on Thursday and The BJP came out tops with 20 of the 40 seats.

The BJP is all set to form the government as it already has the letters of support from the independents.

The Congress ended up with 11 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party bagged 2 seats. The MGP and independents won 2 and 3 seats each.

Goa Election Results 2022 Constituency-Wise: Here's the complete list of winners from the Goa Assembly election with their vote margin.

Sl. No Constituency Name Winner/Leading Runner/Trailing Vote margin Status 1 Mandrem Jit Vinayak Arolkar (MAG) Dayanand Raghunathsopte (BJP) 715 Declared 2 Pernem Pravin Prabhakar Arlekar (BJP) Rajan Babuso Korgaonkar (MAG) 3,418 Declared 3 Bicholim Dr. Chandrakant Shetye (IND) Naresh Rajaram Sawal (MAG) 318 Declared 4 Tivim Neelkant Ramnath Harlarnkar (BJP) Kavita Kandolkar (AITC) 2,051 Declared 5 Mapusa Joshua Peter D'souza (BJP) Sudhir Kanolkar (INC) 1,647 Declared 6 Siolim Smt. Delailah Lobo (INC) Dayanand Rayumandrekar (BJP) 1,727 Declared 7 Saligao Kedar Naik (INC) Jayesh Vidyadharsalgaonkar (BJP) 1,899 Declared 8 Calangute Michael Vincent Lobo (INC) Joseph Robert Sequeira (BJP) 4,979 Declared 9 Porvorim Rohan Ashok Khaunte (BJP) Sandeep Vazarkar (AITC) 7,950 Declared 10 Aldona Adv. Carlos Alvares Ferreira (INC) Glenn John E. Souza Ticlo (BJP) 1,823 Declared 11 Panaji Atanasio Monserratte (BJP) Utpal Manohar Parrikar (IND) 716 Declared 12 Taleigao Jennifer Monseratte (BJP) Tony Rodrigues (INC) 2,041 Declared 13 Santa Cruz Rodolf Louis Fernandes (INC) Antonio Caetano Fernandes (BJP) 2,464 Declared 14 St Andre Viresh Borker (RGP) Francisco Silveira (BJP) 76 Declared 15 Cumbarjua Rajesh Faldessai (INC) Janita Pandurang Madkaikar (BJP) 2,827 Declared 16 Maem Premender Vishnu Shet (BJP) Santosh Kumar Sawant (GFP) 3,136 Declared 17 Sanquelim Dr. Pramod Sawant (BJP) Dharmesh Sanglani (INC) 666 Declared 18 Poriem Deviya Vishwajit Rane (BJP) Vishwajit K Rane (AAP) 13,943 Declared 19 Valpoi Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane (BJP) Tukaram Bharat Parab (RGP) 8,085 Declared 20 Priol Govind Shepugaude (BJP) Pandurang Alias Deepak Dhavalikar (MAG) 213 Declared 21 Ponda Ravi Sitaram Naik (BJP) Ketan Prabhu Bhatikar (MAG) 77 Declared 22 Siroda Subhash Ankushshirodkar (BJP) Mahadev Naik (AAP) 2,174 Declared 23 Marcaim Ramkrishna Dhavalikar (MAG) Sudesh Bhingi (BJP) 9,963 Declared 24 Mormugao Sankalp Amonkar (INC) Milind Sagun Naik (BJP) 1,941 Declared 25 Vasco Da Gama Krishna Viswambharsalkar (BJP) Jose Luis Carlos Almeida (INC) 3,657 Declared 26 Dabolim Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho (BJP) Capt. Viriato Fernandes (INC) 1,570 Declared 27 Cortalim Antonio Vas (IND) Olencio Simoes (INC) 1,178 Declared 28 Nuvem Aleixo Sequeira (INC) Arvind D'costa (RGP) 4,397 Declared 29 Curtorim Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco (IND) Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco (INC) 5,055 Declared 30 Fatorda Vijai Sardesai (GFP) Damodar Gajanan Naik (BJP) 1,527 Declared 31 Margao Digambar Vasant Kamat (INC) Manohar Trimbak Azgaonkar (BJP) 7,794 Declared 32 Benaulim Venzy Viegas (AAP) Churchill Alemao (AITC) 1,271 Declared 33 Navelim Ullas Yashwant Tuenkar (BJP) Valanka (AITC) 430 Declared 34 Cuncolim Yuri Alemao (INC) Clafasio Dias (BJP) 3,234 Declared 35 Velim Cruz Silva (AAP) Savio D'silva (INC) 169 Declared 36 Quepem Altone D'costa (INC) Chandrakant Raghukavlekar (BJP) 3,601 Declared 37 Curchorem Nilesh Joao Cabral (BJP) Amit Patkar (INC) 672 Declared 38 Sanvordem Ganesh Gaonkar (BJP) Deepak Prabhu Pauskar (IND) 5,190 Declared 39 Sanguem Subhash Phal Desai (BJP) Savitri Chandrakant Kavlekar (IND) 1,429 Declared 40 Canacona Ramesh Bombotawadkar (BJP) Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes (IND) 3,051 Declared