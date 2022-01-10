Goa Election 2022: Michael Lobo resigns as minister, MLA; may join Congress

Panaji, Jan 10: Goa minister Michael Lobo on Monday resigned from the Pramod Sawant-led ministry and also as member of the Legislative Assembly, ahead of the state polls scheduled next month. Lobo, represented the Calangute Assembly constituency.

"I have resigned both from the Goa cabinet and as MLA. In Goa BJP, I don't see Manohar Parrikar's legacy being taken forward, those party workers who supported him have been sidelined by BJP," said Michael Lobo.

"Hope people of Calangute constituency will respect my decision. I will see what step to take next. I'm in talks with other political parties. I was upset with the way we're looked at and party workers are unhappy," he added.

"The voters told me that the BJP is no more a party of the common people," he said, while claiming that the grass-root level workers were feeling ignored by the party.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that elections to all 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa would be held on February 14.

The BJP, Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress Party (TMC), and NCP are the main political parties in the fray.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:50 [IST]