Goa Election 2022: CM Pramod Sawant accuses TMC, AAP of spreading 'banner pollution'

Panaji, Dec 27: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress of spreading "banner pollution" in the state in the run up to the Assembly polls scheduled for early next year.

Sawant said he had asked authorities to take strict action against these parties for such banners that have been defacing properties and public areas in the tourism-heavy state.

“One of the key differences Goa is witnessing in this election is the Banner Pollution started by @ArvindKejriwal and @MamataOfficial's political parties. Pasting stickers on Public and Private property is blatant disregard for authorities as well as Goa's beauty," Sawant tweeted.

The CM said he was confident people of Goa would reject such forces in the upcoming polls.

Both AAP and TMC have entered the political fray in the coastal state, which was so far dominated by the BJP, Congress and some regional outfits like the GFP and MGP.