    Goa DGP Pranab Nanda, on official visit to Delhi dies of cardiac arrest

    Panaji, Nov 16: Goa DGP Pranab Nanda, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service officer died of cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Saturday.

    Image tweeted by Narendra Sawaikar
    Nanda, who belonged to the Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and other Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, was transferred to Goa on February 25 this year by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    "Saddened by the news of the demise of Director General of Goa Police Shri Pranab Nanda (IPS). My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti" tweeted BJP leader Narendra Sawaikar.

    Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh confirmed Nanda's death was confirmed by Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh.

    "We were informed by his family that Nanda is no more. He died due to cardiac arrest. It's shocking," he told PTI.

    Officer Nanda was on a visit to Delhi after attending official functions in Goa on Friday.

